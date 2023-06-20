Undercover cops bugged homes of loyalists at centre of Co Down drugs feud

It is believed members of the Price gang have been recorded plotting attacks, issuing death threats and boasting about alleged backing from a Mr Big in the Dublin crime underworld

Covert cops have bugged the homes of a so-called loyalist gang at the centre of a two-month feud.

The Sunday World can reveal members of the self-styled Real UFF have been targeted in an undercover operation with listening devices planted in houses in Weavers Grange on the edge of the West Winds estate in Newtownards.

The quiet cul-de-sac became the epicentre of the feud which has raged across North Down and the Ards Peninsula since April.

The Sunday World understands the PSNI put in place the covert bugging operation soon after the feud broke out, specifically targeting the gang headed by mobster Adrian Price.

It is believed members of the Price gang have been recorded plotting attacks, issuing death threats and boasting about alleged backing from a Mr Big in the Dublin crime underworld.

Well-placed sources have told us a variety of properties have been bugged including houses in Weavers Grange. And that the evidence gathered is enough to put them on charges of directing terrorism.

“They also issued death threats and made claims they had support from Dublin gangs, which they don’t,” said our source.

The feud erupted after the South East Antrim UDA boss Gary Fisher cut them loose after an altercation between a gangster and a member of the UVF.

The rival terror group also blame Price’s mob for bringing heroin to the streets of Newtownards.

North Down UDA launched a series of attacks on members of Price’s gang. Commercial and domestic properties were targeted.

Veteran loyalist Dickie Barry is leading the charge. Expelled by West Belfast UDA last year, he has been allowed to return to the fold.

Price has fled his home and is understood to be living in east Belfast under the protection of an organised crime boss.

He continues to boast that he will not back down but his gang has been left in tatters.

A number of members have fled the area with some settling as far away as Fermanagh, and – as previously revealed by the Sunday World – others have taken refuge abroad in Spain and Portugal.

It is understood around seven members of the gang remain in the Weavers Grange but there are rumblings of discontent with some privately critically of Price for abandoning them and even alleging that he is a police informer.

Price was one of a number of people convicted in connection with the murder of Colin Horner in Bangor in 2019. He admitted a charge of withholding information.

Horner had been a supporter of former UDA commander Geordie Gilmore who was murdered in 2017 in Carrickfergus after a year-long feud with the leadership of SEA.

Four people got life while Price walked away with a suspended sentence. Sources claim the PSNI is watching their every move and arrests are inevitable.

The community has urged the PSNI to act against them and it is understood the long-running covert operation will come to a close with key members of the criminal gang facing lengthy periods in prison, having been caught on bugging devices directing terrorism and conspiring to murder.

“These people are a joke,” said our source. “They were laughed at by mainstream loyalists, never recognised as having any credibility and all of a sudden these characters think they are in a gangster movie, pronouncing themselves as the Real UFF and talking to each other about who they are going to murder.

“They are that stupid that little did they realise the PSNI had the place bugged and have taped every word of it.

“Mainstream loyalists have not got involved in any of the violence instead leaving it to the PSNI to clear up the rag-tag drugs gang.

“They are burning cars, spraying graffiti everywhere and phoning Crimestoppers with death threats.

“Then they stand around in the kitchen in the bugged property as if they are the Inner Council of the UDA. They are complete clowns.

“People should stop talking about a ‘loyalist gang’ – they are despised by the local community, by mainstream loyalists and just about everyone else.”

The PSNI is also investigating an incident involving one member who posted a picture on social media depicting himself as a gunman carrying out a punishment shooting.

“This shows the calibre of these people. Here we have one of the leading members of the gang, who is all over the covert recordings, posting pictures of himself carrying out a shooting.”

The Sunday World is aware of the individual’s identity and can reveal that he is in breach of bail conditions.

Some members of the gang have been privately accusing Price of abandoning them, with one gangster saying he believed the mobster was a police informant, accusing him of setting up those convicted of the Colin Horner murder while he walked got a suspended sentence.