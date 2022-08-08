Two men charged over €300k cannabis seizures in Tipperary and Carlow
Two men who were arrested following the seizure of approximately €300,000 of suspected cannabis in counties Tipperary and Carlow have been charged.
They were detained when gardaí investigating an organised crime group operating in Tipperary and the east of the country stopped a car on the M7 near Nenagh at 10:50am on Saturday.
Upon searching the vehicle, approximately €100,000 of cannabis was located within a concealed compartment in the boot and was seized by gardaí.
Two men who were in the car, aged in their 30s and 40s, were arrested at the scene.
During the course of a follow-up operation at a residence on the Tullow Road in County Carlow at approximately 3pm, gardaí searched a vehicle on the property and approximately €200,000 of suspected cannabis was located within a concealed compartment and seized.
The investigation is part of Operation Tara, focussed on tackling drug trafficking networks at all levels.
All of the drugs seized will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.
Both men have since been charged and are expected to appear before Ennis District Court on Monday, August 8, at 10.30am.
