Two men (30s) arrested after attempted armed robbery in Dublin
Two men in their 30s have been arrested following an attempted robbery in Dublin last night.
Around 9.25pm, two men armed with a knife arrived at a business near Harold’s Cross and demanded cash from the staff.
They left the scene after being unable to access the tills and were arrested in the area shortly after.
Both men are in their 30s and were taken to Rathmines Garda Station upon their arrest.
A garda spokesperson said there were no injuries as a result of the attempted robbery.
"Gardaí carried out a number of enquiries and shortly after, two suspects were identified,” they said.
"They were arrested nearby on the Lower Kimmage Road. The men, both aged in their 30s, were later taken to Rathmines Garda Station.”
"Investigations ongoing.”
