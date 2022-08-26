Two arrested after coke and cannabis worth more than €78k seized in Waterford

‘During the course of the search, 1.1kg of cocaine, with a value of €76,650, was discovered. A further €1,740 worth of cannabis was also discovered’

Some of the drugs haul in Waterford

Two men are being quizzed by gardai after cocaine and cannabis worth more than €78,000 was discovered during an operation in Waterford City.

Both men, one who is aged in his 20s and the other in his teens, were arrested and are being held at Waterford Garda station following the seizure.

Gardaí said that officers seized a total of €78,390 worth of drugs following the search operation in Waterford City.

“At approximately 8:45pm yesterday evening, gardaí conducted a search of a property in Ferrybank, Waterford City,” they said.

“During the course of the search, 1.1kg of cocaine, with a value of €76,650, was discovered. A further €1,740 worth of cannabis was also discovered during the search.

“All of the drugs seized will now be sent for further analysis.”

Gardaí added: “Two males, one aged in his 20s and the other in his teens were arrested as a result and are currently being detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking Act) 1996 at Waterford Garda station.

Gardai said the seizure forms part of Operation Tara, an enhanced national anti-drugs strategy, which was launched by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris in July 2021.

The focus of Operation Tara is to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks, at all levels - international, national, local - involved in the importation, distribution, cultivation, production, local sale and supply of controlled drugs.