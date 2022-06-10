Total of 182 drivers arrested for suspected drug and drink driving over bank holiday weekend

Eight people, including three drivers, three motorcyclists, one passenger and one pedestrian were tragically killed in six fatal collisions

A total of 182 drivers were arrested for suspected drug and drink driving over the June Bank Holiday Weekend, gardai have revealed.

The force carried out 1,585 checkpoints including 817 Mandatory Intoxicant Testing checkpoints over the weekend, which led to the arrests of 69 drivers for alleged drug driving and 113 for alleged drink driving.

There were also some 2,960 speeding offences detected during the Garda operation that was put in place between 7am on Thursday, June 2 and 7am on Tuesday, June 7.

Eight people, including three drivers, three motorcyclists, one passenger and one pedestrian were tragically killed in six fatal collisions, leading to a significant rise in the number of deaths on our roads compared to previous years.

A further road death recorded yesterday has brought the total number killed on our roads in 2022 to 79, which is an increase of 32 road fatalities compared to the same date in 2021 and an increase of 15 road fatalities in 2019.

Fixed Charge Offences for other road offences over the weekend included mobile phones (191), unaccompanied leaner drivers (63), and seatbelts (77).

In addition 311 vehicles were detained under section 41 Road Traffic Act for offences such as no driving licence, no insurance and no NCT.

The gardai and the Road Safety Authority had launched a road safety appeal in advance of the June Bank Holiday weekend with a focus on urging drivers to slow down and always choose a speed that is appropriate to the driving conditions.

It was a busy weekend for the gardai with significant major public events including Bloom 2022, Women’s Mini Marathon, Cork City Marathon, Munster and Leinster Hurling Finals and many other events taking place locally.

Hundreds of thousands of drivers and passengers travelled on our roads safely and carefully and enjoyed the bank holiday weekend, gardai said.

However, Assistant Commissioner Paula Hilman, Roads Policing and Community Engagement said the 79 who have died on our roads so far this year were “not just a number, these are people, husbands, wives, fathers, mothers, brothers, sisters, friends, colleagues”.

“There is one simple thing that every driver can do to help stop this carnage, one simple message, ‘Slow Down’,” Ms Hilman said.

“An Garda Síochána remains committed to ensuring compliance with road traffic legislation to improve safety on our roads. But every road user can play their part too.”