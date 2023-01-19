Three men injured following aggravated burglary demanding cash in Co Dublin
Three men suffered non life-threatening injuries in the course of an aggravated burglary in Lusk, Co Dublin, on Tuesday.
The incident occurred when a number of males entered a property in Lusk around 6:30pm yesterday and demanded cash from the occupants.
Three men, aged in their 50s and 60s, were injured during the incident. Their injuries are understood to be non-life threatening.
It is understood nothing was taken during the incident.
Gardaí in Balbriggan are appealing to any person who was in the Ballealy Lane area of Lusk between 5-8pm last night to contact them.
They are particularly keen for any road users who may have camera footage from this area at the time to make it available to investigating Gardaí
Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room at Balbriggan Garda Station on 01 666 4500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.
No arrests have been made at this stage, investigations are ongoing.
Today's Headlines
sea tragedy | Heroic Irishman drowns trying to rescue his daughter (11) off the coast of Australia
injuries | Three men injured following aggravated burglary demanding cash in Co Dublin
'no hate' | Game of Thrones star joins ‘Refugees Welcome’ demonstration in Dublin
haunting | Childhood pal of missing Annie McCarrick pays poignant tribute to her on 30th anniversary
'big problem' | TD reveals she was ‘absolutely terrified’ after online stalker turned up at her home
Paranoid perv | Child sex offender Reginald Arnold forced to leave hospital after his dark past discovered
Tragic crash | Pensioner (80s) dies after car hits wall in Cabinteely, Co Dublin
Significant damage | ‘It’s very scary’ – businesses wary as ram-raiders cause €10,000 of damage to Hugo Boss store
highs and lo-s | The dresses and style through the years that have made Jennifer Lopez a fashion icon
fighting fit | Riverdance star Michael Flatley is ‘on the mend’ and out of hospital after cancer surgery