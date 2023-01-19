Three men injured following aggravated burglary demanding cash in Co Dublin

The aggravated burglary occurred in the Lusk area between 5-8pm on Tuesday night.

Three men suffered non life-threatening injuries in the course of an aggravated burglary in Lusk, Co Dublin, on Tuesday.

The incident occurred when a number of males entered a property in Lusk around 6:30pm yesterday and demanded cash from the occupants.

Three men, aged in their 50s and 60s, were injured during the incident. Their injuries are understood to be non-life threatening.

It is understood nothing was taken during the incident.

Gardaí in Balbriggan are appealing to any person who was in the Ballealy Lane area of Lusk between 5-8pm last night to contact them.

They are particularly keen for any road users who may have camera footage from this area at the time to make it available to investigating Gardaí

Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room at Balbriggan Garda Station on 01 666 4500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

No arrests have been made at this stage, investigations are ongoing.