Summons served on Garda facing charges over N7 burglary gang pursuit

The officer met with personnel from the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (Gsoc) by appointment today

Scene of the pursuit on the N7 in 2021

A GARDA facing criminal prosecution over a car pursuit in which a gang of burglars driving on the wrong side of the road were killed almost two years ago has been served with a summons.

The officer met with personnel from the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (Gsoc) by appointment today, the Sunday World can reveal.

He is expected to be charged later this month when he will appear before the district court. The garda, who remains on active duty at Tallaght garda station, will likely be suspended from duty once he is formally charged in court.

The officer, who has not been disciplined by garda management on foot of his actions, has applied for a transfer for personal reasons as he wants to move out of Dublin.

Dean Maguire (29), Karl Freeman (26) and Graham Taylor (31) were killed when their BMW vehicle burst into flames following a head-on crash with a truck while driving on the wrong side of the carriageway on July 7, 2021.

They were members of a Tallaght-based criminal gang that specialised in burglaries,

Scene of the pursuit on the N7 in 2021

It was revealed at a coroner’s court hearing last month that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has now directed that the officer involved in the pursuit face a criminal prosecution over his driving in relation to the incident, sparking outrage among garda unions.

When contacted today, a Gsoc spokesman said he could not comment on the developments but said a brief statement would be issued tomorrow.

Meanwhile, an adjourned inquest into the deaths of the three criminals is due to take place tomorrow at Dublin District Coroner’s Court.

The inquest is expected to be further adjourned due to the criminal proceedings against the garda, which are now in motion.

Last month, a designated officer with Gsoc, Seán Campbell, applied for an adjournment of the inquest into the deaths of the three men, based on the new development in the case.

Mr Campbell said at the time that the garda facing prosecution was still not aware of the precise offence with which he would be charged, and consequently he did not wish to say anything further on the matter.

The charging of the officer has sent shockwaves throughout the gardaí, from rank-and-file members up to senior management.

The Garda Representative Association (GRA) and the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI) criticised the move, describing it as “extremely concerning”.

The prosecution of the garda was also described as “outrageous” in the Dáil last month by Labour Party TD Alan Kelly.