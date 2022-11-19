Staff ‘disgusted’ as convicted sex offender returns to work at hospital in Wexford

The young girl was just eight years old when the assault took place, while Roche himself was also a minor, aged 14 at the time.

JUST over a year after he was convicted of indecently assaulting a child, a hospital porter is back working on the wards of a Wexford hospital.

Last year Ray Roche (54) was convicted of indecently assaulting a young girl when he was a child himself and received a two-year sentence, which was fully suspended owing to the length of time that had passed since the incident took place. He was also placed on the sex offender’s register.

The trial heard how he used to grind his penis against her buttocks and sometimes ejaculated on her.

It was noted that the defendant had no other criminal convictions on his record and that he had gone on to raise a family.

The victim came forward and reported the abuse back in 2017 and the court acknowledged that it had had a profound effect on her life ever since, from childhood up to the present day.

She eventually confronted her assailant but it was stated in court that “he did not have the human decency to admit his wrong doings and ask for forgiveness”.

It was unfortunate that it had taken the full rigours of a contested trial before an apology was forthcoming, the judge felt.

It’s now emerged that Roche, despite being listed on the sex offender’s register, is back working for the HSE as a porter, but has been moved five minutes away to Ely House Hospital rather than the busier Wexford General.

Staff became aware of Roche’s return on Tuesday and many were shocked.

Hospital refuses to confirm if porter convicted of assaulting child 40 years ago has been fired

"He’s the talk of the whole place up here,” one staff member said. “I'm told he's going to be working in Ely House only going forward. We (staff) are pretty disgusted by it to say the least.”

When asked if Roche was once again working for the HSE in Wexford and whether he would still be in contact with patients on the wards, a spokesperson for the Ireland East Hospital Group replied: “Wexford General Hospital cannot comment on individual employees and their employment.

The safety of patients at Wexford General Hospital is the paramount priority. Wexford General Hospital follows all appropriate vetting protocols when recruiting its employees.”