Specially-trained gardaí to question teens over ‘hate crime’ attack on Navan schoolboy

All of the pupils involved in the incident have now been identified by gardaí, with sources saying that arrests will be made as part of a “co-ordinated operation”.

A still from the viral video showing the attack on the boy in Navan

Specially-trained gardaí are set to interview the boys involved in the violent assault of a 14-year-old schoolboy in Navan, Co Meath, this week.

Gardaí have confirmed they are treating Monday’s attack, which left the teenage boy with serious facial injuries, as a “hate crime”.

All of the pupils involved in the incident have now been identified by gardaí, with sources saying that arrests will be made as part of a “co-ordinated operation”.

The teenage boy was attacked by fellow students as he made his way home from school on Monday afternoon.

Specialist gardaí from the Garda Youth Diversion Programme are now expected to interview the suspects, who are all juveniles.

The boys would then be issued with a formal caution and their future behaviour would be supervised.

A senior source said that this option is “being actively considered at the moment”.

Garda juvenile liaison officers (JLOs) work with children who have committed offences and liaise with their families and victims about their behaviour as part of the Garda Youth Diversion programme.

“If gardaí go down this line in this case and it is deemed suitable for the programme, a formal caution will be given to the suspected offenders and their future behaviour will be supervised,” the source said.

The assault did not happen on school grounds but occurred as the teenager was walking across a nearby green.

Beaufort College in Navan has confirmed it has initiated “significant disciplinary procedures” against a number of pupils in relation to the attack.

School psychologists were also supporting pupils in a school yesterday amid concern about the impact of the incident on the school’s almost 800 pupils.

Representatives of the school patron body have also visited the housing estate where the assault took place.

Senior ministers have said they were horrified by the “very violent assault”, with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar condemning the “nasty” individuals who shared videos of the shocking incident online.

Mr Varadkar contacted the teenager’s family to offer his support yesterday.

He called on the parents of those involved in Monday’s assault to “act and take responsibility” for what happened.

“I’m really appalled at what we saw happening in Navan there the other day,” he said in Dublin. “It seems to me that young man was targeted, essentially because he’s different, and was subjected to a very violent assault.

“And what’s worse still is people felt the need to video it, and then put online.

“It takes a particular type of person to post pictures and videos of people with the purpose of humiliating them, a particularly nasty type of individual does that type of thing.

“And then to see bystanders not only not trying to help, but actually joining in. So it was particularly hard to watch.

“My sympathies go to the young man and his family, I’m going to reach out to them myself today.”

Justice Minister Simon Harris said he spoke to the child’s mother on Wednesday night. “It was a moment that stopped us all in our tracks as we saw this image. I was quite horrified. I think the people in this country were horrified,” Mr Harris said.

“I think we like to think we have gotten to a better place as a country.

“I took the opportunity [on Wednesday] evening to speak to the teenage boy’s mum and just to convey my horror and my solidarity and to inquire, most importantly, as to his wellbeing.

“I’d have more to say on the matter other than I am conscious that there is a live garda investigation under way that does need to run its course. But I know the whole country is sending our best wishes to that young teenage boy for a speedy recovery.”

An Garda Síochána is appealing to anyone who has information about the assault to contact Navan garda station at 046 9079930.