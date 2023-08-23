US army veteran describes encounter with ‘hovering monolithic slab’ at underground base

“The monolithic slab was about 12-15 inches off the ground...I’m coming forward to educate the public.”

An American army veteran has described in detail coming across a ‘hovering monolithic slab’ in an underground facility at an army base, the discovery of which allegedly led to an assassination attempt and terrifying reprisals against his family.

DC Long (43), a combat veteran, who was in the US Army from 97-2013, gave his testimony at the ‘Disclosure’ press conference, organized by Dr Steven Greer, over the summer and again on the ‘Shawn Ryan Show.’

It is understood Mr Long’s testimony has been brought to the attention of US Congress, as they further investigate UAP and secret access programmes within the military-industrial complex.

Hovering slab (artist image from Studio Drift art show in NYC)

“It happened in early 2011 / end of 2010,” Mr Long said.

“My father was a Government contractor. Construction. We were selected to do a job at the base. We were escorted from ‘JFK Warfare’ to a place called Range 19 in Fort Bragg.

“They pick us up in a van, and brought us in the direction of the live fire range. As soon as the door opened it looked like a dump, an actual dump, trash everywhere.

“There was a door at 45 degree sitting out of the hill. We go inside and meet an escort. Takes us to a freight elevator. One of the guys looks at my dad and says ‘keep your head down and I eyes in front of you or you will be shot,’” Mr Long stated.

The pair were then reportedly brought to an underground hanger where DC claims he saw something incredible.

"When the doors of the elevator opened and I looked down I could see it. I didn’t realize the shitstorm I just stepped into. I could see this giant monolithic slab. Closer I got I could feel this intense vibration, but it was silent. It felt like being at a concert with base permeating through your body.

Road leading to the former Fort Bragg

“I go on one knee to tie my boots, there was nothing underneath this damn thing. Nothing underneath to hold it up. It was a granite slab, polished smooth surface. It was about 20 foot long x 7 foot tall slab… to pick up something like that would need at least three or four cranes.

“I’m on my knee and behind it I can see feet, two people standing behind it. There was a boulder on the ground directly behind it and over my shoulder, another boulder. One guy is pushing it with one hand and it’s just freely spinning. No wobble, like it was attached at the top and the bottom. As if it was made of paper-maché, that’s how easy this guy was spinning it around.

“I was just too curious, I had to figure out what it was, I really shouldn’t have. On the top of it there was a black box, looked like a tool box. Two leads that came out of it.

“The other boulder had the same thing on top. The monolithic slab was about 12-15 inches off the ground. So one boulder levitating, one slab levitating and one boulder on the ground. The escort kicks me and says ‘let’s go’,” DC said.

The father and son then apparently went further through the facility to take measurements for the fit out of a shooting range.

“We go back upstairs and everything is empty when we get to the hanger again, the monolithic slab, the two boulders in the back is absolutely gone. We would have heard it being moved, but it was dead silent. It was absolutely gone, everything in there vacated, in less than 30 minutes.”

The pair were allegedly then brought to an office to sign NDA’s, or non-disclosure agreements, about what they had seen. They refused and this led to the destruction of Mr Long’s father’s business as well as an alleged assassination attempt, the veteran claims.

“I get up there (to the family business) and the door is kicked in. Everything is torn out and gone. I was like ‘what’s going on?’

“My dad said ‘it’s all gone.’ I said ‘is it to do with range 19?’ He said ‘don’t ever mention that again.’ That’s was the last time I spent any time face to face with my dad. It wasn’t until 2021 that I got to see him again.

"He would refuse to see me. It made me wonder ‘what could someone threaten you with to make you turn your back on your child?’

Shortly after the incident, in early 2012, Mr Long was doing a combat parachute jump. He describes being on the plane and what happened next.

“We’re hooked up ready to go, jumpmaster getting ready to hit me. A guy from the back shuffles his way to the front. And it’s one of the escorts (from the range). He is unmistakeable. He just winked at me.

“Someone slapped me on the side of the face- a static line. That man took off and snapped my neck, pulled me out upside down- complete oscillation.

“Woke up a month later, career over. I know beyond a shadow of a doubt, it was assassination attempt. A week after my dad died I was at my new house by the beach, nobody knew I was there. There was a knock on the door, it was that same guy. He gave me a note saying “thinking of you”.

“To me it was like someone looking you dead in the eye and going ‘I can touch you whenever I want.’

"I’m coming forward to educate the public because I am tired of doing nothing. The world could be so much easier if they just let it out – (the technology).

“But somebody wants to make money off of it,” Mr Long concluded.

The army veteran’s testimony comes after US Senator, Marco Rubio, said UAP special access programme whistleblowers were coming forward to Congress and “frankly, a lot of them are fearful of harm coming to them.”

You can watch DC Long’s full interview here.