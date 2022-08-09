Sligo man dies after row broke out at a London holiday camp
A Sligo man has died after a row apparently broke out at a holiday camp in London. A number of arrests have been made by police investigating the death of Michael McDonagh (53) following the incident at a family holiday park in Camber Sands, East Sussex.
Michael was born in Sligo and grew up in the town before moving to England.
The incident that led to his death occurred on Friday night last. It has been reported that Michael was held down by a number of men and had stated he couldn’t breathe. He is believed to have got into the row after watching the opening match of the Premier League between Crystal Palace and Arsenal.
Detective Chief Inspector Emma Vickers, of the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team, said: “Our investigation is at a very early stage, but I would like to reassure the public that this appears to be an isolated incident with no wider risk of harm.
“Officers are now working to establish the full circumstances while the victim’s next of kin are supported by specialist officers.”
Six people initially arrested on suspicion of murder have now been released on conditional bail. A seventh person arrested remains in police custody, Sussex Police said.
Det Insp Vickers said a complex and fast moving investigation was underway to establish precisely what happened and identify those responsible.
She extended her condolences to Michael’s family many of whom live in Sligo town.
