Shocking video shows man being kicked in the head multiple times in Donegal

A video of the incident at Burnside at Lower Main Street in the town has been circulating widely on social media.

Gardai are examining video footage after a man was filmed being brutally attacked while lying on the ground.

The horrific assault took place in Letterkenny, Co Donegal on Thursday last.

It shows two men fighting before one of the men is knocked to the ground.

Two men then attack him but while one man stops the second man continues to kick the victim in the head a number of times as he lies on the ground.

Letterkenny Garda station

A number of bystanders plead with him to stop as one woman tries to pull the attacker away.

The man continues to kick the almost unconscious victim at least a dozen times while he is on the ground.

People in a nearby car park can be heard to press their car horns to distract the attacker.

Gardai then arrive on the scene and a number of people are questioned.

The victim can be shown trying to get to his feet with his face covered in blood.

A man in his 20s who was filmed in the video was arrested but later released.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed that they are investigating the incident.

A spokesperson said "Shortly before 4:30pm on Thursday, 29th September, Gardaí were alerted to a violent disturbance involving a number of males outside apartments on Lower Main Street, Letterkenny.

"A man in his mid-20s was arrested at the scene under the Public Order Acts. He was later released pending further enquiries. There was no reports of any serious injuries.

"An investigation into all of the circumstances of the incident is underway including a review of potential video footage of the incident currently circulating online.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station +353 74 9167100 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111."