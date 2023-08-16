Sex offender Noel Long appeals conviction for murder of mum-of-three Nora Sheehan

Long (74) of Maulbawn, Passage West, Co Cork was given the mandatory life sentence on August 4 after a trial that made legal history

Sex offender Noel Long who was handed down a life sentence for the murder of Nora Sheehan 42 years ago in Cork is appealing his conviction.

An appeal has been lodged by Long’s legal team against his conviction for the murder of the mother-of-three whose body was found in woods outside Innishannon in 1981.

Mrs Sheehan’s family who had spoken about their long fight for justice after the trial, have reportedly said they do not wish to comment on the appeal.

Long (74) of Maulbawn, Passage West, Co Cork was given the mandatory life sentence on August 4 after a trial that made legal history as the oldest murder prosecution in the history of the State.

Following the conclusion of the three-week trial, two of Nora’s sons, her sister, and her granddaughter spoke about their memories of Nora, the conclusion of the case, and impact of her murder.

Nora’s son, Jerry, said the brutal murder of their mother had led to the death of their father James who died within four years.

"It killed him,” Jerry said. “Until then he was bouncing.”

Cold case killer Long, who was 32 at the time of the murder, was sentenced to the mandatory term of life imprisonment soon after the jury delivered the guilty verdict in the Central Criminal Court last Friday.

In an exclusive interview with Prime Time, the family told how the verdict “gave her peace, it gave my father peace, it gave the family peace”.

"This family has spent 42 years hoping that that day would come," said Nora’s granddaughter Katie.

Nora’s sister Sadie who moved to the UK prior to the murder, recalled the night she learned Nora had been killed.

"I always listened to Radio Éireann, and you’d get the news," she said.

"I heard this terrible news, and then I phoned home and I could not believe it. That’s when the shock set in, that it was actually her... somebody who was so gentle."

She added: “I just hope he rots in hell for what he did.”

Nora Sheehan, who was raised in Crookstown in Co Cork moved into the Cork suburb of Ballyphehane when she and James Snr married.

They had three boys while Nora worked caring for patients in a psychiatric hospital.

After suffering a fall eight years before her death, she developed several eccentricities, including a habit of waving at passing cars.

"Nora was Nora, she had her own individuality," her son James told Prime Time.

"She was fierce kind. Even back then if a neighbour died or anything like that, she'd always go to the homes and lay them out. She brought that with her from the country."

"She was lovely, she was always there," said Nora’s son Jerry about the years prior to her death.

"The two of them, he’d [Nora’s husband, James] work days and she’d work nights, so there’d be always someone with us."

Nora’s naked body was found in Shippool Woods, more than 25km from where she was last seen alive.

Her dress had been pulled up over her face and her body showed signs of a sexual assault.

Noel Long who had multiple previous convictions, including for attacking women, was a suspect in the early stages of the investigation into her death.

However, an attempt to prosecute him for murder was shelved in late 1981, when the pathologist who conducted the post-mortem on Mrs Sheehan suddenly died.

But advances in DNA science as well as extensive detective work helped the cold case investigation lead to the trial and conviction last Friday.

During the trail, a man who had given a statement in 1981 saying he had been with Noel Long for several hours after Nora Sheehan was last seen alive withdrew that claim.

Since Nora’s death, Long lived in the south-west of the city, before moving more recently Passage West. Nora’s family, who also live in Cork and knew for 42 years that the prime suspect in the case lived in the same county.

"We had to live with it," said Jerry. "I suppose the only thing we had was - we have good neighbours. We all grew up together and everyone was there for everyone else. Only for that we wouldn't be surviving at all."

The family members thanked the gardaí, now aged in their 80s and 90s, who investigated the case in the 1980s and gave evidence in the trial in recent weeks.

The family added that they hope some good will come out of the case for other families of murder victims, “and people will realise that if they speak out, they don't have to be afraid," said Sadie, Nora’s sister.

"And I'm hoping, please God, that there is some good coming to somebody else. That they can get the relief that we have."

"Every single piece of information helps," added Katie, Nora’s granddaughter. "It's never too late to get justice for your loved ones."

Earlier this month, Long’s sister told Sunday World how she had feared her twisted brother “since the age of six”.

Julieanna Moore Watkins said she believed her brother’s conviction brought justice to the Sheehan family and to other women he raped and sexually assaulted in the past.

“They are in my thoughts,” she said, “and I cried for them as I heard the verdict because now Nora Sheehan can finally rest in peace and her family can be proud that they got justice for their mam.

“I sincerely hope and pray that the sentence handed down brings some form of peace and consolation — after a lifetime of grief and loss, it’s finally over.”

Sending her love and compassion to Nora’s loved ones, Julieanna added: “Both families have suffered greatly, I have always wanted the opportunity to say to the Sheehan family that I am deeply, deeply sorry for their horrendous loss of a lovely, gentle mother.”

“I always prayed that she would be resting in peace.

“She did not deserve to meet the beast and rapist of Cork city. He only preyed on vulnerable women who were unable to defend themselves.

“To him, I say I hope you live the longest life possible so you can relive the days that you were tried and convicted of murder and lost your freedom for harming another defenceless woman.

“The conviction of Noel Long means justice for others too — for the other women that he attacked over the years, as he has done this to so many people.”

Julieanna went on to describe her own terrifying encounter with the violent thug when she was aged just six years old.

“I’ve been afraid of Noel Long since I was a child of six,” she recalled.

“I remember him coming to my bedroom and trying to assault me. I am 72 now and I have remained afraid of him all that time. I knew never to be alone with him… I knew he was evil then and I know he is evil now.”