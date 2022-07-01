Senior garda suffers severe leg injuries as woman arrested in Limerick hit and run

The garda, who is in his 50s and was cycling, was treated at the scene and airlifted to Cork University Hospital where his injuries are described as serious.

A highly respected garda inspector suffered severe injuries to his foot and leg following a hit-and-run incident in Limerick yesterday evening.

The female driver of the car that collided with left the scene but later presented at a garda station and she was arrested.

Garda and Emergency Services rushed to the scene shortly after 7.15pm, where the off-duty garda was discovered with serious injuries on the R522 between Dromcollogher (Dromcolliher) and Feohanagh near Newcastle West.

The garda, who is in his 50s and was cycling, was treated at the scene and airlifted to Cork University Hospital where his injuries are described as serious.

It is understood that the actions of the first responding Garda on the scene may have proved life-saving.

Gardai said a woman in her 20s was subsequently arrested by investigating officers in connection with the incident.

“She is currently detained under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Henry Street Garda Station,” a Garda spokesperson said.

In a statement, the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors said it is extending their well wishes to a member seriously injured in an incident yesterday in Limerick.

General Secretary, Antoinette Cunningham said, “The thoughts of the Association and especially his local AGSI Branch members in Limerick are with our colleague and his family at this time.

“We are deeply upset about the incident and extend our well wishes.

“We are available to provide support for our AGSI colleague in the coming weeks and months.

“Our Garda colleagues in Limerick are appealing for witnesses and road-users who may have camera footage to contact Henry Street Garda Station on 061 212 400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.”