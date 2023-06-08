Seaside holiday home frozen by NCA believed to belong to South East Antrim UDA

The family which owns the holiday home has, for now, been prevented from selling or transferring ownership of the property.

A seaside static caravan suspected of belonging to a family connected to South East Antrim UDA has been frozen by the National Crime Agency.

The plush holiday home is based in Ballyhalbert, County Down and the NCA say they believe the family who own it are ‘senior members’ of the terror gang.

If a court decides that the holiday home has more than likely been paid for with the proceeds of crime, they will seize it altogether.

The family which owns the holiday home has, for now, been prevented from selling or transferring ownership of the property.

The home was frozen after a Property Freezing Order was obtained by the NCA and the Paramilitary Crime Task Force on Monday.

The holiday home

NCA Head of Asset Denial Rob Burgess said: “The investigation into the source of funds used to purchase this holiday home is part of our ongoing work to tackle and disrupt paramilitary crime groups.

“Our specialist team of financial investigators, working closely with partners in the Paramilitary Crime Task Force, will continue to use civil recovery powers to target anyone engaged in organised crime.”

He added: “We will use all the tools at our disposal to identify and recover criminal assets no matter how well they have been hidden.”

Detective Chief Superintendent Andy Hill said: “This is an excellent result for our partner in the Paramilitary Crime Task Force, the National Crime Agency; and an example of how the freezing of criminal property can hugely disrupt the criminal activities of a paramilitary group.

“The Paramilitary Crime Task Force will continue to work with our partner agencies. We remain robustly committed to tackling and disrupting the coercive control and criminal activities of those who seek to make their living from crime.

“This Property Freezing Order, which is linked to the South East Antrim UDA, demonstrates our ongoing effort to rid communities of the harm these groups cause and of their coercive control.”

The static caravan

Targeting assets which have been obtained through criminal enterprise has proved highly successful in countries around the world in targeting and dismantling organised crime groups.

In the Republic of Ireland, the Criminal Assets Bureau has seized millions in luxury goods, vehicles and properties linked to drug cartels, many of which have links to paramilitary groups in Northern Ireland.

The approach is aimed at ‘hitting criminal gangs where it hurts’ - in the pocket - rendering their criminal money-making ventures, such as drug dealing and extortion, relatively pointless if said gangs and organisations cannot enjoy the spoils of their labour.

Mobile homes and caravans are frequently purchased by both republican and loyalist criminals as a simpler way to ‘wash’ their money instead of investing in ‘bricks and mortar’ properties which often involve more paperwork and stricter rules when it comes to ownership and selling.

Many crime bosses are known to have holiday and caravans on the north and east coast of Ulster, which serve not only as a way to launder money, but as stash houses and safe houses.

Some crime bosses, including one prominent East Belfast UVF boss, have purchased holiday homes in holiday parks further afield, in places such as Benidorm on Spain’s Costa Blanca.