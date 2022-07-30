Prisoner fighting for life after Mountjoy assault was sentenced for gun crime days earlier

After the attack, the inmate was rushed to the Mater Hospital.

An inmate who is fighting for his life in hospital after sustaining a serious brain injury in a horror assault in Mountjoy, had just been sentenced for possession of a firearm.

The man in his 30s was attacked by a number of inmates in his cell in Mountjoy Prison at 5.40 pm on Friday evening.

Three inmates had yesterday been linked to the attack.

After the attack, the inmate was rushed to the Mater Hospital.

The prisoner had been on remand in custody in Cloverhill prison since but was moved to Mountjoy in February.

This week he was sentenced after he pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to possession of a gun in north Dublin.

His previous convictions include drugs offences, stealing cars, criminal damage, theft and road traffic offences.

A spokesperson for An Gardai Siochana said: "Gardaí are investigating a serious assault on a man in his 30s that occurred on the evening of Friday, 29th July 2022, at Mountjoy Prison in Dublin.”

"The man is currently receiving treatment for serious injuries at the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital.”

"The scene has been technically examined and an incident room has been established at Mountjoy Garda Station.”

"Investigations into this matter are ongoing."