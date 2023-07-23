Pics show interior of oddball Kinahan cartel associate Ross Browning’s country pile

Ross Browning loses bid to hold on to his luxurious country residence

Browning’s Garristown property has been taken over by CAB

Ross Browning’s home in Garristown, Co. Meath, comes complete with expensive fittings, as well as stables, and a coach houses

These are the pictures that show the luxurious interior of Cartel odd-bod Ross Browning’s country pile.

Bespoke woodcrafting, specially designed cabinets, pure marble flooring and Farrow and Ball paintwork grace every room in the large house at Garristown, Co. Meath, where Browning built his castle.

Gardaí who seized the property this week after the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) succeeded in their proceeds-of-crime case against him were dazzled by the style and sophistication of the large house, it’s outbuildings and small renovated coach house, where his mother Julie Conway lived with her former Garda husband Dave O’Brien.

Our pictures show an indoor showjumping arena – in a throwback to John Gilligan’s Jessbrook Equestrian Centre – complete with spectator seating and an outdoor fenced circuit where horses could canter and practice their skills.

A top-of-the-range fitted kitchen, complete with a large stove and marble splash-back, led into a seated area and the rest of the large home, where Browning lived with his wife Sinead Mulhall.

The couple, the CAB told the High Court, were guests at Daniel Kinahan’s 2017 wedding at the Burj al Arab, where they rubbed shoulders with members of the European super cartel, including murderous Dutch Moroccan crime lord Ridouan Taghi.

Browning has lived the ultimate double life as a senior member of the Kinahan mob while also claiming to embrace a vegan Zen existence of healthy living and spiritual awakening.

Incredibly, despite losing a court battle with the powerful CAB, he has registered a new company behind Tantric yoga sessions and retreats being organised at the Cross Guns gym in Dublin, where he once had his iLiving business.

Browning registered the business name ‘Conscious Dublin’ in December 2021 despite being named as the most senior member of the Kinahan organisation in Ireland.

The company is set to host its ‘2nd Tantric Circle’ next week and promises would-be practioners: “You’ll have the opportunity to learn and practice various Tantric techniques, including breath work, mediation and partner exercises.

“Led by Maha Shakti Anna, an experienced facilitator, this initiation will help you tap into your sensual energy and deepen your connection with yourself and others.

“Discover the power of Tantric rituals in a supportive and inclusive environment…..Come with an open mind and a willingness to explore new possibilities.”

Browning has links with the Kinahan Cartel that go back to his teens when he was coming of age in Hardwick Street, where he was reared by his mother Julie in a council flat.

He was friends with Gary Finnegan, a senior enforcer of Daniel Kinahan, and Barry Finnegan, another Cartel associate with a conviction for a sexual offence.

Browning was a young and willing soldier and would later introduce Daniel Kinahan to killer Eamon Cumberton when he was looking for hitmen to wipe out the Hutch family and wider organised crime group.

Browning was a close friend of Gary Hutch but was the key middleman who it’s believed identified and recruited a number of gunmen who went on to kill both innocent people and those targeted by the mob.

He controlled a Kinahan cell in the Finglas area, where the so-called Gucci Gang reigned and where hitman-for-hire Trevor Byrne was a manager and mentor.

The stables at Ross Browning’s home in Garristown, Co. Meath

While friends say that a life of crime never sat easy with Browning and that he regretted things he had done in the past, he had no problem enjoying the fruits of murder and drug crime.

As our photographs show, despite claiming he wanted to break free from the Kinahan organisation and live a spiritual life of meditation and exercise, he feathered a huge nest for himself and members of his family from the money he managed to make pumping drugs into communities.

The vast property at Garristown was renovated after it was bought and placed into the names of Browning’s extended family.

CAB also seized two plots of land in north county Dublin and another house in Finglas which was linked to Browning despite his denials.

Officers believe that Browning tried to hide the source of his wealth through his lifestyle businesses which included a gym and a vegan cafe along with the iLiving Club, which he founded after studying the teachings of a controversial American guru, Dr Robert O’Young.