Notorious criminal to appear in court charged over Dublin gun attack

The criminal, aged in his 40s, has links to the once powerful Westies drugs gang and the Kinahan cartel.

Eimear Rabbitt

A notorious gangland criminal is due in court this afternoon charged in relation to a gun attack in Dublin.

He is to be charged over a shooting incident in west Dublin eight years ago which left a man with serious injuries.

The criminal was arrested on Sunday and held under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007 at a Garda station in Dublin.

“Gardaí in Blanchardstown investigating a shooting incident that occurred in Parslickstown Green, Mulhuddart, Dublin 15 on 5th December 2016, during which one man was seriously injured, have arrested and charged a man in relation to this matter,” a garda spokesperson said.

“He has since been charged and is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this evening,” the statement added.


