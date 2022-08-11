Naked Florida man armed with machete arrested after trying to steal another man's clothes

Footage from a helicopter shows police officers arriving on the scene while a crew member can be heard saying: “He is naked”

A completely naked Florida man, who was armed with a machete, has been arrested after trying to steal another man's clothes.

Deputies say the naked man had picking palmetto berries in the woods in Volusia county when he came running out with a machete in his hand.

He then approached a surveyor who was working in the area and demanded he had over his the clothes, wallet and phone.

As the surveyor began to hand over his items, the victim told deputies that the man hurled the machete at him as well as some of the berries he'd collected at him.

The surveyor was hit by the handle of the machete but not seriously injured.

Meanwhile, the still naked man ran off back into the woods before getting into a white Dodge Challenger and trying to make his getaway.

A sheriff’s office helicopter located the suspect outside a gas station along South Spring Garden Avenue in DeLand, where he was spotted approaching several passing vehicles,

Footage from a helicopter shows police officers arriving on the scene while a crew member can be heard saying: “He is naked, yelling at people in the parking lot. Very animated”.

Wright then then walks away from the fuel station into traffic and starts yelling at people, before coming back to the gas station where he starts doing push-ups.

Officers then force him to lie on his stomach as they arrested him.

The man was charged with attempted robbery with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He’s being held without bond.

Deputies said the man has a criminal history that includes convictions for kidnapping and false imprisonment, possession of cocaine and battery on a law enforcement officer.