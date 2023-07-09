Micheál Martin ‘deeply saddened’ over poisoning of eagles in Co Antrim

The Tánaiste released one of the birds on the Shannon Estuary last summer as part of the Irish National Parks and Wildlife Service’s white-tailed eagle reintroduction programme.

The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds in Northern Ireland is offering £5,000 reward for information leading to a conviction for the two illegally poisoned White-tailed Eagles. Photo: RSPB

Micheál Martin has said that he is “deeply saddened and shocked” to learn that a white-tailed eagle he released last summer had been poisoned.

The Tánaiste released the bird on the Shannon Estuary in August as part of the Irish National Parks and Wildlife Service’s white-tailed eagle reintroduction programme.

It has been confirmed that the bird, along with a second white-tailed eagle of unknown origin, were poisoned after they were found dead in Co Antrim in May.

The alarm was raised when conservationists monitoring the bird released by Mr Martin became concerned when the eagle’s satellite tag data indicated it had stopped moving.

The animal was then traced, with the remains of a second untagged bird also found nearby in the Glenhead Road area of Ballymena on May 15.

A post-mortem examination confirmed that both birds had been poisoned with the insecticide bendiocarb.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has launched an investigation into the poisonings and the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) NI is offering a £5,000 (€5,800) reward for information on the cruel act.

Meanwhile, Tánaiste Micheál Martin has expressed his sadness and disappointment.

“I have closely followed the reintroduction programme for a number of years and to be involved in the release of the seven young eagles in 2022 was an experience that I will never forget,” he said.

“These are an iconic species, and the work of the NPWS in reintroducing them is something I, and the Government, am proud to support.

“There have been great successes in the programme over recent years, so to learn of a poisoning like this is very disappointing.”

The eagle had been brought to Ireland from Norway as a chick last year before it was released in the Shannon Estuary area.

He spent a number of months on the Shannon Estuary before taking flight across the country and travelled into Northern Ireland from south Donegal at the beginning of May.

The National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) believes the second eagle may have been born in Munster in 2021.

NPWS director general Niall O’Donnchu described the poisonings as a “heinous crime against nature”.

“White-tailed eagles are beautiful and rare birds, and while we are in the midst of a successful reintroduction programme, these setbacks truly matter,” he said.

“The deliberate poisoning of birds of prey is a heinous crime against nature and an offence under the Wildlife Act. These birds have no means of detecting that they have been baited and the malice aforethought in these acts doesn’t bear thinking about.

“The Police Service of Northern Ireland will continue to work with our partners to tackle this criminal activity, investigate any reports made to us and prosecute offenders.”

Mr O’Donnchu urged anyone with information to contact police or the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB).

“There must be people in the community who are aware of individuals committing these offences, and who can come forward and assist police with any information they have,” he said.

“If you notice any suspicious activity in rural areas, notice a dead or injured bird of prey, please call police on 101, or you can make a report via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org.”

The RSPB can be contacted on their confidential Raptor Crime Hotline on 0300 999 0101 or online at crime@rspb.org.uk.