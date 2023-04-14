Massive 55kgs of cocaine worth nearly €4m seized in Ringaskiddy Port
‘This operation was part of Revenue’s ongoing joint investigations targeting transnational organised crime’
A massive 55kgs of cocaine worth nearly €4m has been seized at Ringaskiddy Port, Co Cork.
Revenue officers discovered the €3.85m worth of drugs concealed in the refrigeration unit of a maritime container which had originated in Ecuador.
The intelligence led operation, conducted by Revenue’s Customs Service and the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) was backed up by the Revenue’s Maritime Unit, drug detector dog Merlin and Revenue’s Mobile X-ray scanner.
Gardai said investigations are ongoing.
“This operation was part of Revenue’s ongoing joint investigations targeting transnational organised crime and the importation, sale and supply of illegal drugs,” gardai said.
“If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding drug smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.”
