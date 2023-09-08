Man’s decomposed body is found just weeks after he admitted killing brother

The man’s body was found at the house in north Dublin when gardaí carried out follow-up inquiries into his ‘confession’

A man who walked into a garda station and claimed he killed his brother has been found dead in the home they had shared.

The man’s body was found at the house in north Dublin when gardaí carried out follow-up inquiries into his ‘confession’.

After forcing entry to the property in the Artane area, officers discovered the decomposed remains just weeks after the middle-aged man made his statement.

“This all goes back to a sudden death during the height of the Covid pandemic in 2020,” a source said. “Another brother of these two men had died from a suspected drugs overdose.”

At that man’s funeral, his two brothers had what was described as a “vicious row”.

One of them died a number of days later, and it became the subject of an investigation that determined he had the Covid virus as well as underlying health issues.

No foul play was suspected, despite gardaí being called to the scene at the time.

“Nothing more was thought of this matter until his brother arrived in a northside garda station a number of weeks ago,” the source said. “He said he wanted to make a full confession, that he was sure the row he was involved in was the primary contributor to his brother’s death.

“He basically said he killed the man by assaulting him and inflicting head injuries. His claims were and are being treated as credible – it seems there was no reason for him to make up what he claimed in great detail.

“It seems he personally really needed to come clean after three years about what happened in the course of this row that he was sure led to the death of his brother. Both men were living chaotic lives, but a homicide is still a homicide and a full investigation was set up by Raheny gardaí.

“However, before they got to talk to the suspect again, he was found dead in his home last week. A file was being prepared in relation to the apparent fatal assault, but that aspect of the investigation has now ceased with last week’s death.

“It is possible that if this tragedy had not happened, gardaí may have had to get an order to exhume his brother’s body to see if there were the head injuries that were described in the detailed statement that was given. This will not happen now.”

Gardaí said no foul play is suspected in relation to the suspect’s death, with all indications pointing to his having died from alcohol poisoning.

However, this is not the end of the matter.

Gardaí confirmed last night that a “peer review” will be conducted into the post-mortem carried out on the body of the man who was allegedly killed by his brother.

A garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí are currently liaising with the state pathologist, who is reviewing the original autopsy to establish if there any indications that the person’s death was a result of the row or was due to Covid-19.

“As the self-declared suspect is no longer alive, a file is not required to be provided to the DPP, but the deceased’s family will be kept informed.”

It is understood the brothers’ parents are dead but one sibling lives in north Dublin.