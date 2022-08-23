Manhunt launched for gunman who killed schoolgirl (9) in Liverpool horror shooting

The young girl was rushed to hospital from a home in the Knotty Ash area in a critical condition shot in the chest but later died before 10pm

Police in the UK have lunched a manhunt for a “cowardly” gunman who killed a nine-year-old school and left two other injured in horror shooting in Liverpool last night.

The young girl was rushed to hospital from a home in the Knotty Ash area in a critical condition shot in the chest but later died before 10pm.

A man was also shot in the body while a woman also suffered gunshot wounds to the hand. Both are in hospital being treated for their injuries.

The shooting occurred less than 48 hours after a council worker was gunned down “by mistake’ in an area nearby.

On Sunday, Ashley Dale, 28, was shot dead in the back garden of her home by a gang 'in a case of mistaken identity' just over a mile-and-a-half away in Leinster Road, Old Swan area. Merseyside police have not linked the two killings.

And in a separate incident, a woman in her 50s was also stabbed to death last night in a pub car park in Kirkby, a town near Liverpool.

Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Sims described this latest tragedy as a “truly shocking incident” and “abhorrent” to the local community.

“No parent should ever have to suffer the loss of a child in these dreadful circumstances.'

“This cowardly individual does not deserve to be walking the streets and I would urge those who know anything to speak to us and tell us what they know so that we can put the person responsible behind bars where they belong.

“We are carrying out a number of lines of enquiry as a matter of urgency and would ask for dashcam, CCTV or mobile phone footage from anyone who lives, works or was visiting the area of Kingsheath Avenue last night.'

Ms Dale was gunned down outside the property in the Old Swan area of Liverpool shortly after midnight on Sunday. No arrests have yet been made.

Thugs are thought to have burst through the door of her three -bedroom terraced home, where she lived on her own before opening fire.

Police were called by neighbours reporting the sound of what they thought were gunshots or fireworks, and officers found graduate Miss Dale in the back garden.

Merseyside Police believe the property was purposefully targeted, but Miss Dale was not the intended victim. She was treated at the scene but died later in hospital.

A car was found with flat tires outside, with police saying it was used by Miss Dale and registered to her family. The vehicle has now been removed to be examined.

In a statement, Ms Dale's family said on Monday: “Ashley, our girl - our shining light. Our hearts are broken into a million pieces. Ashley was a hard-working young woman who had her entire life ahead of her.

“She had just been promoted at her job with Knowsley Council. She had a degree and so many plans for her bright future that had only just begun. Her laugh, smile and energy was infectious in any room.

“We can't come to terms with how this would happen to a defenceless woman in her own home. None of this makes sense and our lives will never be the same again. A senseless crime that has torn a family apart. Justice needs to be brought.'

It comes seven years after her own brother Lewis Dunne was shot dead aged 16 by a gang who mistook him for a rival, although her death is said to be unrelated to this.

Tributes were posted for Knowsley Council employee Miss Dale on Monday, including from her former colleague Carol Tunstall who wrote on social media: '”o very sad. Ashley worked with us a good few years back. Such a beautiful, lovely young girl.'

The force said house-to-house, CCTV and forensic enquiries are in the process of being carried out, while a cordon is also in place after death of a nine year old girl

Meanwhile, Merseyside Police were called last night to Brambles pub on Cherryfield Drive at around 8.10pm where they found a woman with a stab wound. She was taken to hospital in a serious condition but died.

In the same incident, a man in his 30s is also being treated in hospital after being stabbed in his arm and body.

Officers have detained a 38 year-old man on suspicion of affray while a 32 year-old man later handed himself in and was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Detective Inspector Laura Lamping said: “We are currently in the very early stages of an investigation as we seek to establish what has taken place.

'We believe there was an altercation which started inside the premises and carried on outside. Sadly a woman suffered a stab wound which proved to be fatal.

'We currently have two people in custody but out enquiries remain ongoing. I would ask anyone who was in the vicinity of Cherryfield Drive who saw or heard anything or has any information which could assist the investigation to contact us as a matter of urgency.'

This is not the first time the city has been hit by the terrible tragedy of a schoolgirl killing. In another horrific death, a 14-year-old teenage boy stabbed Ava White, 12, to death in a petty row outside Primark in November 25 last year.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was convicted by a jury of her murder on 24 May this year by a unanimous verdict and sentenced on 11 July at Liverpool Crown Court to life, to serve a minimum of 13 years.