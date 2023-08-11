Man in hospital after being shot in the leg in Crumlin

Gardaí said they were alerted to the discharge of a firearm in Dublin 12, at around 9.10pm.

Gardai at the scene of a shooting at a park in Crumlin, Dublin 12 Thursday evening. Photo: Damien Storan

A man is in hospital after a gun was fired in the Crumlin area of Dublin last night.

Gardaí said they were alerted to the discharge of a firearm in Dublin 12, at around 9.10pm.

One man has been taken to hospital as a precaution.

It’s understood he was shot in the leg and his injuries are not life-threatening.

“Investigations are ongoing. No further information is available at this time,” a statement said.