Man found naked and badly injured under house stairs after been beaten with hammers

The savage attack is believed to be linked to the discovery of a large quantity of stolen cigarettes in the town earlier in the week.

A man was found naked and badly injured under the stairs of a property in which he was staying in the early hours of this morning.

A number of men broke into a property where the man was staying in the St Finians Park area of Drogheda, county Louth, and attacked the occupant with hammers badly damaging his knees.

The savage attack is believed to be linked to the discovery of a large quantity of stolen cigarettes in the town earlier in the week.

A source told the Sunday World, 'This guy copped the blame for the discovery of the cigarettes, he was staying with a close relative as they were very ill and he was looking after them, and his attackers knew where to find him.

'The relative was upstairs in bed and heard the screams as the attack happened.

'They gave him a proper hiding, basically he had his knees smashed he was kneecapped without being shot.

'This guy closed his business a few months back after cops and revenue found another large haul of smuggled cigarettes.'

A Gardaí confirmed that they are investigating an assault on a man in his 40’s that is reported to have occurred in Rathmullan Park, Drogheda, Co. Louth at approximately midnight on the 21st December 2022.

The male was seriously injured during the course of the incident and was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital for treatment.

No arrests have been made, investigations are ongoing.