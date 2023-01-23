Man charged over death of Matthew Healy at Mercy University Hospital in Cork

Matthew Healy (89) died after being attacked at Mercy University Hospital (MUH) in the early hours of Sunday.

A man has been charged in connection with the death of an OAP at a Cork hospital.

Matthew Healy (89) died after being attacked at Mercy University Hospital (MUH) in the early hours of Sunday.

Mr Healy, from Berrings in Cork, had been recently predeceased by his wife Delia.

A man in his 30s was subsequently arrested by gardai.

The suspect was previously involved in a crime in which an elderly woman was terrorised.

He received a suspended sentence for his role in this incident.

A garda spokesperson revealed the arrested man has now been charged.

He remains in garda custody and is expected to appear before a sitting of Cork District Court tomorrow morning, Tuesday, January 24, 2023.