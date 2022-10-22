Man charged and woman released after €1m heroin and coke seized in Sandyford

They were arrested after Gardaí attached to the DMR East Divisional Drug Unit raided a home in Sandyford just before 7.30pm on Thursday.

A man in his 50s has been charged over a €1m drug seizure in Dublin 18 on Thursday.

The man is set to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin this morning, Gardai in a statement.

The woman in her 50s who was arrested in connection with the seizure has been released without charge.

A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions, they added.

They found €560,000 worth of heroin and cocaine estimated at €490,000.

The pair, both aged in their 50s, were arrested and held in Dundrum Garda station.

Gardai said the seizure forms part of Operation Tara, the enhanced national anti-drugs strategy, which was launched by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris in July 2021.

“As part of Operation Tara, gardaí attached to the DMR East Divisional Drug Unit have seized over €1 million worth of heroin and cocaine, following a search operation in Dublin 18 yesterday,” gardai said on Thursday.

“Shortly before 7.30pm yesterday evening, gardaí conducted a search of a residential property in Sandyford. During the course of the search €560,000 worth of heroin and €490,000 worth of cocaine was seized.