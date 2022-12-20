Man arrested on suspicion of murder following woman’s death in Armagh
Four police units and four forensic officers attended the scene
Independent.ie NewsdeskBelfast Telegraph
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman in Co Armagh.
