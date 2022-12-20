In custody | 

Man arrested on suspicion of murder following woman’s death in Armagh

Four police units and four forensic officers attended the scene

Police and forensic officers at the scene of a suspected murder in the Silverwood Green area of Lurgan (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)© Kevin Scott / Belfast Telegraph

Independent.ie NewsdeskBelfast Telegraph

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman in Co Armagh.


