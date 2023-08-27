Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after stabbing in Antrim

Detectives are investigating a report of a serious assault which occurred in the Brustin Brae area of Larne shortly after 2.40am this morning, Sunday, 27 August.

A man has been arrested in Co Antrim on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was stabbed in the early hours of this morning.

A man in his 30s was stabbed in the torso and rushed to hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

Meanwhile, two arrests have been made in relation to the incident.

A 28-year-old man is in police custody after being arrested on suspicion of attempted murder while a 46-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of possessing a Class A drug and driving under the influence of alcohol.

The woman was released on bail pending further police enquiries.

Detective Sergeant McLaughlin said: “Just after 2.40am, it was reported that a man in his 30s had been stabbed to the torso. He was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries which are described as serious.

“A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in police custody at this time.

“A 46-year-old woman was also arrested, on suspicion of possession of Class A controlled drug and driving with excess alcohol in breath. She has been released on bail pending further police enquiries.

“Enquiries are ongoing and detectives would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident to contact 101 quoting reference number 332 of 27/08/2023.”

A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.