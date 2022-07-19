Man arrested following recovery of £150k worth of suspected heroin at Belfast airport
A man in his forties has been arrested after police recovered £150,000 worth of suspected heroin at Belfast International.
He was detained at Belfast International Airport following a policing operation with officers also carrying out follow-up searches at properties in the greater Belfast area.
Police have said a quantity of suspected Class A and Class B controlled drugs was then seized and was taken away for further forensic examination.
The man remains in custody and is being interviewed in relation to a number of offences including importing a controlled drug, possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply, possession of a Class B controlled drug and fraudulently importing a Class A controlled drug.
"We will continue to make Northern Ireland a hostile environment for those involved in dealing in drugs and organised crime within our communities.
“I would encourage anyone who has any information about the use or supply of illegal drugs to contact police on the non-emergency number 101 with any information they have.
"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.
“Anyone who thinks they might have a problem with alcohol and/or drugs and would like to get help can visit www.drugsandalcoholni.info This also includes details of services available for individuals affected by someone else’s drinking and/or drug misuse.”
