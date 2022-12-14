Man arrested after woman (30s) found dead with ‘serious injuries’ in Laois home

The woman, aged in her 30s, was discovered with serious injuries at approximately 4:45pm at a house in Mountmellick.

A woman has died and a man has been arrested following a suspected assault in Co Laois.

Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances following the incident which occurred on the afternoon of Wednesday, December 14.

She was later pronounced dead at the scene. The Office of the State Pathologist have been notified and a post-mortem examination will be conducted on Thursday.

The results of the post-mortem will determine the course of the investigation.

A man in his 30s has been arrested and is currently being detained at Portlaoise Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The woman's body remains at the scene which is currently preserved for technical examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who has any information that can assist with this investigation to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 8674100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.