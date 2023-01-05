Man arrested after stolen car crashes in ‘very dangerous scenario’ in south Dublin

Two men, both aged in their 20s, were taken to St Vincent’s University Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries

A man has been arrested after a stolen car was involved in a crash in south county Dublin.

The collision happened on the Drumartin Link Road, Dundrum, at 7.40am on Wednesday.

Two men, both aged in their 20s, were taken to St Vincent’s University Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries as a result of the crash.

One man was arrested after the smash

One of the men was arrested and has since been released without charge pending file to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Gardaí and Dublin Fire Brigade attended the scene after the motorist crashed into a pole on the road.

“Miraculously no other vehicles or any injuries involved in this very dangerous scenario,” gardaí said.

The vehicle involved in this incident had previously been reported to gardaí as stolen.

“Investigations are ongoing at this time and no further information is currently available,” a statement from gardaí said.