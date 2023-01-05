Man arrested after stolen car crashes in ‘very dangerous scenario’ in south Dublin
Two men, both aged in their 20s, were taken to St Vincent’s University Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries
A man has been arrested after a stolen car was involved in a crash in south county Dublin.
The collision happened on the Drumartin Link Road, Dundrum, at 7.40am on Wednesday.
Two men, both aged in their 20s, were taken to St Vincent’s University Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries as a result of the crash.
One of the men was arrested and has since been released without charge pending file to the Director of Public Prosecutions.
Read more
Gardaí and Dublin Fire Brigade attended the scene after the motorist crashed into a pole on the road.
“Miraculously no other vehicles or any injuries involved in this very dangerous scenario,” gardaí said.
The vehicle involved in this incident had previously been reported to gardaí as stolen.
“Investigations are ongoing at this time and no further information is currently available,” a statement from gardaí said.
Today's Headlines
manhunt underway | Lebanon charges seven suspects in killing of Sean Rooney
chair raising | Shocking video shows gang enter Dublin home and attack men with chairs in ‘illegal eviction’
OLd town | Rare photo emerges of a young Phil Lynott in Dublin park on 37th anniversary of his death
beast caged | Child rapist feared to be Irish is tracked down after 10-year international investigation
dog days | Johnny ‘Mad Dog' Adair names man who tried to shoot him dead at UB40 concert
Char-ing the Love | Dublin influencer Charleen Murphy rekindles love with footballer ex
'Miraculous' | Man arrested after stolen car crashes in ‘very dangerous scenario’ in south Dublin
red face-d | Popular North Face hoodie recalled due to 'strangulation' risk
check this out | World’s ‘smallest’ apartment is available for €50 a month in Shanghai
hair-raising | Burglars left ‘trail of blood behind them’ in New Year’s break-in at Cork hair salon