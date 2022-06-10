Man arrested after gardai discover bags of cannabis in Co Kildare
A man has been arrested after gardai seized cannabis with an estimated street value of up to €2,400 in Sallins, Co Kildare.
According to a post on the Kildare Garda Division Facebook page, the man has been charged and is scheduled to appear before Naas District Court later this month.
The post shows a picture of a number of little plastic see-through bags packed full of suspected drugs.
The post adds: “As part of a planned operation targeting the sale and supply of controlled drugs in the Naas area gardai from the Naas District Drug Unit arrested a male and seized cannabis with an estimated street value of up to €2,400 (pending analysis) in Sallins last night.
“The male has been charged and is scheduled to appear before Naas District Court later this month.”
