Man arrested after gardai discover bags of cannabis in Co Kildare

Gardai said the cannabis has an estimated street value of up to €2,400

A man has been arrested after gardai seized cannabis with an estimated street value of up to €2,400 in Sallins, Co Kildare.

According to a post on the Kildare Garda Division Facebook page, the man has been charged and is scheduled to appear before Naas District Court later this month.

The post shows a picture of a number of little plastic see-through bags packed full of suspected drugs.

The post adds: “As part of a planned operation targeting the sale and supply of controlled drugs in the Naas area gardai from the Naas District Drug Unit arrested a male and seized cannabis with an estimated street value of up to €2,400 (pending analysis) in Sallins last night.

“The male has been charged and is scheduled to appear before Naas District Court later this month.”