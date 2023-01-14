'negative impact' | 

Man arrested after cocaine worth €164k seized in Wexford house raid

Gardai added that they are ‘committed to investigating and prosecuting people engaged in the sale and supply of controlled drugs’

Some of the drugs seized in Wexford

Neil FetherstonhaughSunday World

A man has been arrested in Wexford after local detectives discovered €164,000 worth of suspected cocaine during the search of a house in the area.

“Detectives at Wexford Garda Station have a suspect in custody this morning following a search of a property yesterday evening,” gardai said in post on Facebook.

“Some €164,000 of suspected cocaine was located during the search of a house in the area.”

Gardai added that they are “committed to investigating and prosecuting people engaged in the sale and supply of controlled drugs”.

“The negative impact of drug offences on our communities cannot be overstated,” they added.


