Man arrested after cocaine worth €164k seized in Wexford house raid
Gardai added that they are ‘committed to investigating and prosecuting people engaged in the sale and supply of controlled drugs’
·
A man has been arrested in Wexford after local detectives discovered €164,000 worth of suspected cocaine during the search of a house in the area.
“Detectives at Wexford Garda Station have a suspect in custody this morning following a search of a property yesterday evening,” gardai said in post on Facebook.
Read more
“Some €164,000 of suspected cocaine was located during the search of a house in the area.”
Gardai added that they are “committed to investigating and prosecuting people engaged in the sale and supply of controlled drugs”.
“The negative impact of drug offences on our communities cannot be overstated,” they added.
Today's Headlines
Safety fears | Man who helped crime gang murder Keane Mulready Woods (17) fled Co Louth over threats
'gorgeous' | Lottie Ryan shares adorable snaps of son Wolf who ‘looks like his grandad’ Gerry
disturbing rant | Suspect in murder of Dublin woman arrested after shouting on bus: ‘I’ve killed someone’
savage attacks | Exposed: Face of thug jailed for nine months for repeated assaults on his pregnant partner
river rescue | Dublin Fire Brigade pluck two people to safety from the Liffey in overnight drama
'a dream' | Love Island farmer Will Young hopes to find romance with someone ‘like Maura Higgins’
ripple effect | Mass told soldier Sean Rooney’s short life will have an impact on ‘generations to come’
TRAGEDY | Gardai launch probe after body of woman (60s) recovered from River Boyne
open brooke | Singer Brooke Scullion says ‘I don’t have time for romance’ after turning down First Dates
'deeply distressed' | Fears of reprisal attack after dad-of-four is shot dead in ‘senseless’ attack