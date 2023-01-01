Man arrested after body of woman (20s) found at apartment in Cork city
Gardaí are investigating “all circumstances” surrounding the death after the body was discovered in an apartment on Liberty Street
A woman in her 20s has been found dead at an apartment in Cork city this morning.
Gardaí are investigating “all circumstances” surrounding the death after the body was discovered in an apartment on Liberty Street on Sunday, January 1, 2023.
Emergency services were alerted at approximately 6.30am this morning after the woman was found unresponsive in an apartment. Sadly, she was pronounced dead a short time later.
A garda spokesperson said: “The scene is currently preserved to allow for a forensic and technical examination by the Garda Technical Bureau. The body of the deceased remains at the scene.
“The Office of the State Pathologist has been notified and a post-mortem examination is expected to be carried out later today by Dr. Margot Bolster.
"The results of the post-mortem will determine the course of the investigation.”
A man in his 20s was arrested this morning and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 in Bridewell Garda Station, Cork.
Investigations are ongoing.
