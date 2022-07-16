Man arrested after €50k worth of cocaine and cannabis seized in raid on house in Dublin

“He has since been released and is expected to appear before Dublin District Court later this month to face charges in relation to the investigation.”

A man was arrested and €50,000 worth of drugs seized after gardai raided a house in north Dublin.

The raid took place in Artane on Friday where cocaine and cannabis was seized.

Gardai said in a statement: “As part of ongoing investigations targeting the sale and supply of controlled drugs in the north Dublin area, Gardaí attached to the Clontarf Drugs Unit carried out a planned search of a residential property in the Artane area on Friday the 15th of July, 2022.

“During searches Gardaí seized quantities of cocaine and cannabis worth approximately €50,000 (analysis pending) along with other drug preparation items.”

“A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene and taken to Clontarf Garda Station where he was detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996. He has since been released and is expected to appear before Dublin District Court later this month to face charges in relation to the investigation.

All of the drugs seized will be sent to FSI for analysis.”

Gardai said investigations are ongoing.