Man (60s) found dead by roadside after suspected hit-and-run in Co Tipperary

A man in his 60s has been found dead after a suspected hit-and-run incident in Co Tipperary.

Gardaí investigating the tragedy are appealing for witnesses following the collision that occurred at Clonmore in Templemore, in the early hours of Monday morning, November 21.

Shortly after 1am, gardaí were alerted to reports of a man who had been found on the side of the R433 road near Clonmore village. He was later pronounced dead.

The man's body remains at the scene and the road will remain closed this morning to allow for a technical examination of the area.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling in the area on Monday morning, November 21, 2022 between 1am and 1.20am and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Thurles Garda Station on 0504 25100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.