Man (50s) hospitalised with ‘serious injuries’ following assault in Derry city
A man in his 50s has been hospitalised following a serious assault in Derry City.
Detectives are appealing for information following a report of an assault in the Beechwood Crescent area in the early hours of Sunday, July 31.
It was reported just before 2.30am that a man had been assaulted by a number of other males.
PSNI Detective Sergeant Gardiner said: "The man, aged in his fifties, sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.
"Our enquiries are ongoing and I would ask anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have dashcam or other video footage, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 272 of 31/7/22."
Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/
