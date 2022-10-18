Man (42) held after gardai seize cocaine and cannabis worth €61k in Drogheda crime gang raid

Drugs consisting of suspected herbal cannabis and cocaine with an estimated street value of €61,000 were seized.

Some of the drugs seized in Drogheda

One man is being quizzed at Drogheda Garda station after suspected herbal cannabis and cocaine worth €61,000 were seized in a raid on a local crime gang.

Personnel attached to the Revenue Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and the Drogheda Divisional Drugs Unit carried out a search of a premises in the area last night.

The man, aged 42, was arrested after the drugs were discovered during the operation.

He is being held under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

“On Monday, October 17, as part of ongoing investigations targeting persons suspected to be involved in an organised crime group operating in the Drogheda area, a joint operation was conducted by personnel attached to the Revenue Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and the Drogheda Divisional Drugs Unit,” gardai said.

“During the course of this operation a premises was searched in the Drogheda area and drugs consisting of suspected herbal cannabis and cocaine with an estimated street value of €61,000 (analysis pending) was seized.

“Gardaí arrested one male, aged 42 years. He is currently detained at Drogheda Garda station pursuant to Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.”