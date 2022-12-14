Man (40s) dies and woman (30s) injured following alleged assault in Kildare

The discovery was made after a woman presented herself at Newbridge Garda Station in the early hours of this morning, Wednesday, December 14.

A man has been found dead at a home in Kildare following a report of an alleged assault.

The woman, aged in her 30s, was later taken to hospital to receive treatment for her injuries. Her injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Subsequently, gardaí attended a house in the Newbridge area, the same location of the alleged assault, and discovered the body of a man, aged in his 40s.

His body has since been removed from the scene and taken to the mortuary at Naas General Hospital. A post-mortem has been scheduled for tomorrow morning, Thursday, December 15, 2022.

A garda spokesperson said: “The outcome of the post-mortem will determine the course of the investigation.

“The scene remains preserved this evening. Investigations ongoing.”