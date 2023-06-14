Man (40s) dies after stabbing following ‘altercation’ in west Dublin
A man has died after he was stabbed following an altercation in Ongar, west Dublin, on Tuesday evening.
Gardaí in Blanchardstown said they were investigating the fatal assault that occurred on the main street of the town.
It is understood the victim, aged in his 40s, was stabbed.
The man is believed to be an Irish national and was homeless.
“An altercation occurred between two men on Main Street, Ongar, and one man aged in his 40s was removed from the scene to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown where he has been pronounced dead,” gardaí said in a statement.
“The scene is currently preserved and the Garda Technical Bureau have been requested to conduct a technical examination. The services of the Office of the State Pathologist have been requested. A post mortem will be carried out by the Office of the State Pathologist in due course.”
The gardaí added that an incident room had been established at Blanchardstown Garda Station under the direction of a senior investigating officer, and a family liaison officer has been appointed to the family of the deceased man.
Gardaí appealed for witnesses to come forward.
“Gardaí are appealing for any persons with information in relation to this incident to come forward and any road users with video footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to them,” they said.
Gardaí said they were are appealing to anyone in the vicinity of Main Street, Ongar, on the evening of June 13 between 6.30pm and 7pm to contact them at Blanchardstown Garda station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.
