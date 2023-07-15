Man (40s) arrested in Cork as woman’s body discovered at a home in Wilton

Gardaí and emergency services attended the residence where the woman, (aged in her late 30s) was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman (30s) has died after she sustained a stab wound at a house in Cardinal Court in Wilton in Cork city yesterday evening.

Emergency services rushed to the scene after the alarm was raised shortly after 10pm. The woman was pronounced dead at the property on the southside of the city.

The body of the deceased remains at the scene. The Office of the State Pathologist has been contacted and is due to visit the scene later today.

A post mortem will be subsequently performed at Cork University Hospital. The scene has been sealed off for a technical examination.

A man in his forties who was arrested at the scene is being detained at Togher Garda Station on the southside of Cork city for questioning in connection with the incident.

He can be held for up to 24 hours. The man was arrested under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

Gardai are hoping that neighbours will be able to assist them in their investigation. Anyone with any information, or persons who heard a disturbance at the property, are asked to contact Togher Garda Station on (021) 494 7120 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Alternatively members of the public who may have information relevant to the garda probe can contact any Garda station.