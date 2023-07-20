Man (30s) stabbed multiple times after row at house in north Dublin

Victim managed to escape the house and raise alarm at around 2am this morning

The man is being treated in James Connolly Hospital

A MAN is in a serious condition in hospital after being stabbed multiple times at a house in Dublin.

Gardaí were alerted to the incident in the early hours of this morning after the victim, aged in his 30s, managed to flee the scene and raise the alarm.

Emergency services responded to the attack in the Laurel Lodge area of Castleknock at around 2am this morning.

The injured male is currently being treated for serious injuries at James Connolly Memorial Hospital in Blanchardstown.

A source told Independent.ie: "This man received multiple stab wounds during a row at the property but was able to flee and get help in a neighbouring house."

Gardaí have sealed-off the scene in the quiet residential area and examinations of the property were continuing today.

A number of children also live at the house although it's understood they were not present at the time of the attack.

Local gardaí are continuing to carry out inquiries and are appealing for witnesses wjile no arrests have yet been made.

A Garda spokesperson said: "Gardaí in Blanchardstown are investigating an alleged assault that occurred at a residence in Castleknock, Dublin 15 in the early hours of this morning, Tuesday 20th July 2023.

"The incident is believed to have occurred at around 2am.

A man in his 30s was discovered with a number of apparent stab wounds.

"The man is currently receiving treatment at James Connolly Memorial Hospital.

"No arrests have been made at this time. Investigations are ongoing.”

