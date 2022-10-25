Man (30s) rushed to hospital with facial injuries after machine gun shooting in Tallaght

“The target was lured to the location,” the source added.

Garda at the scene of the shooting

A man in his early 30’s who was shot in the Tallaght area tonight Is suspected of being involved in a feud in the locality, it has emerged.

Officers are working on the theory that he was shot a number of times with a machine gun as he sat in car with a female who was uninjured in the gun attack.

The target suffered minor facial injuries in the incident and gardai have made no arrests.

“An Uzi was used in this attack – it wasn’t used to give anyone a fright,” a source said.

“Gardaí are investigating following a shooting incident in Tallaght, Dublin 24 on Tuesday the 25th of October, 2022,” a garda spokesman said.

“Shortly after 6:20pm, Gardaí were alerted to reports of shots fired in the Donomore Crescent area of Tallaght.

“A man in his 30s was treated at the scene for an apparent gunshot wound and taken by Ambulance to Tallaght University Hospital. His injures are not thought to be life threatening.

“The scene is currently preserved and a technical examination is to be conducted. No arrests have been made at this time.

“Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward. They are particularly keen for anyone with camera footage (including dash-cam) to make this available to them.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station 01-6666000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.”