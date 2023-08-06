Man (30s) rushed to hospital after Belfast shooting involving gang of ‘masked men’

The incident took place today, Sunday 6 August, in the Cranbrook Gardens area of north Belfast.

Police in Belfast are appealing for information after a man was shot by a gang of “masked men” in the early hours of this morning.

Detective Sergeant Alexander said that there were reports that a man had been shot in both legs by a number of masked men shortly after 1.50am.

Police arrived at the scene alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and the victim, who is aged in his 30s, was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.

He remains in a stable condition at this time.

“This shooting is a clear violation of the victim’s human rights. Everyone has the right to live their life free from the threat of violence,” Detective Sergeant Alexander said.

“There is no justification for this type of attack. Those responsible place not just the victim at risk, but also the wider community."

An investigation into this incident is ongoing, and the PSNI are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened, or who may have any information which may help with the investigation, to get in touch by calling 101, quoting reference number 231 of 06/08/23.

Information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.