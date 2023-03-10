Man (30s) released as gardai drop murder probe into death in Cavan

Members of the Garda Technical Bureau at the doorway to a flat in Blacklion, Co Cavan where a man died on Thursday. Picture: Ronan McGrade — © © Ronan McGrade / www.ronanmcgr

A member of the Garda Technical Bureau at the scene where a man died in Blacklion, Co Cavan.

Detectives investigating the death of a man in his 50s in Blacklion Co Cavan have now ruled out foul play.

The garda press office today said while it does not comment on the specific results of post mortem examinations for operational reasons, as a result of preliminary results provided to An Garda Síochána, foul play is no longer suspected in this incident.

A man in his 30s who was detained at Castlerea Garda Station has been released and is no longer suspected of any criminality in this incident.

“An Garda Síochána continue to investigate this matter for the preparation of a coroner inquest file only,” a statement said.

Earlier today detectives were continuing to search the border village.

The man, originally from the west of Ireland, was discovered unresponsive with serious injuries at around 9.15am yesterday.

He is thought to have been relatively new to the area.

Despite medical intervention by gardaí, the man was later pronounced dead by paramedics.

Locals said the man was “someone who kept himself to himself” and recalled spotting him walking through the village from time to time.

“I didn’t know him but I saw him about: he would be down getting messages for himself in the shops regularly. But he wasn’t a man who mixed with anyone.”

Paddy Corrigan from nearby Belcoo said the death is “an awful thing to happen in this area”.