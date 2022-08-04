Man (30s) injured in early morning assault in Mulhuddart Village in west Dublin
A man who was attacked in west Dublin in the early hours of Sunday morning remains in a critical condition in hospital.
The casualty, in his mid-30s, received serious injuries in Mulhuddart and was rushed to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown.
Gardaí have appealed for anyone who was in Main Street, Mulhuddart Village on Sunday morning, between 4am and 5am, and who may have footage (including dashcam) to make that footage available to them.
Gardaí are particularly seeking information in relation to a dark coloured jeep which was seen in the area before and after this assault.
Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.
