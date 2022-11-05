chemist heists | 

Man (30s) charged in relation to a number of robberies in the north Dublin due in court

The male then fled the scene on foot and was intercepted by Gardaí a short distance away.

Stock image

Sunday World

Gardaí have arrested and charged a man following a number of robberies from pharmacies in the North Dublin area between November 1 and 4t.

Last night, Gardaí in Coolock arrested a male following the robbery of a pharmacy in Artane, Dublin 5.

The male had entered the pharmacy armed with a knife and demanded a number of items from staff.

The male then fled the scene on foot and was intercepted by Gardaí a short distance away.

The male, aged in his 30s, was arrested and taken to Coolock Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Following further enquiries by investigating Gardaí, the man was later charged in relation to a number of robberies in the North Dublin area. He is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice (Court 1) this morning, Saturday November 5 at 10.30am.

Investigations are ongoing.


Today's Headlines

More Crime

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

WatchMore Videos