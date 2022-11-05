Man (30s) charged in relation to a number of robberies in the north Dublin due in court
The male then fled the scene on foot and was intercepted by Gardaí a short distance away.
Gardaí have arrested and charged a man following a number of robberies from pharmacies in the North Dublin area between November 1 and 4t.
Last night, Gardaí in Coolock arrested a male following the robbery of a pharmacy in Artane, Dublin 5.
The male had entered the pharmacy armed with a knife and demanded a number of items from staff.
The male, aged in his 30s, was arrested and taken to Coolock Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
Following further enquiries by investigating Gardaí, the man was later charged in relation to a number of robberies in the North Dublin area. He is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice (Court 1) this morning, Saturday November 5 at 10.30am.
Investigations are ongoing.
