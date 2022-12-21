Man (30s) arrested after woman is hit on the head in alleged Luas assault
‘As he was departing the tram, the male threw an item which struck a female passenger on her head’
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following an alleged assault that took place on the red Luas line on Tuesday morning.
A garda spokesperson said at approximately 11.30am, a male passenger was alighting from the Luas at the Jervis Luas stop.
“As he was departing the tram, the male threw an item which struck a female passenger on her head,” the spokesperson said.
The man, aged in his early 30s, was arrested a short time later and was taken to Store Street Garda station.
He was charged for public order offences and is due to appear before court at a later date.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.
Any persons who travelled on this Luas this morning and can assist Gardaí with their investigation, please contact Store Street Garda station 01 666 8000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.
