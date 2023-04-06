Man (30s) arrested after gardai seize cannabis herb worth €128k in Co Meath

The operation was aimed at targeting organised crime in the area

Part of the seizure in Co Meath

A man has been arrested after gardai seized over 6.4kg of suspected cannabis herb worth €128,800 following a search in the Meath area.

Earlier today, a joint operation was conducted by personnel attached to the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), the Meath Divisional Drugs Unit and the Revenue Customs Service.

During the course of this operation, Revenue officers seized cannabis with an estimated value of €128,800.

Gardaí subsequently arrested a man, aged in his 30s, in connection with the seizure. He is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at a Garda Station in Co. Meath.

Gardai say investigations are ongoing.