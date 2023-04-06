Man (30s) arrested after gardai seize cannabis herb worth €128k in Co Meath
The operation was aimed at targeting organised crime in the area
A man has been arrested after gardai seized over 6.4kg of suspected cannabis herb worth €128,800 following a search in the Meath area.
Earlier today, a joint operation was conducted by personnel attached to the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), the Meath Divisional Drugs Unit and the Revenue Customs Service.
The operation was aimed at targeting organised crime in Co Meath.
Read more
During the course of this operation, Revenue officers seized cannabis with an estimated value of €128,800.
Gardaí subsequently arrested a man, aged in his 30s, in connection with the seizure. He is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at a Garda Station in Co. Meath.
Gardai say investigations are ongoing.
Today's Headlines
joint operation | Man (30s) arrested after gardai seize cannabis herb worth €128k in Co Meath
show of force | Dramatic footage shows garda seize drugs, dogs and vehicles in huge Ballymun raid
What About Us | Una Healy ‘embarrassed’ by ‘throuple’ rumours and ‘regrets going public’, source claims
loo-se cannon | Teen armed with hammer arrested after barricading himself in toilet of Longford restaurant
Political protest | Dublin teacher told masked gardai to ‘f**k off, you criminals’ during eviction
sad news | Singer John Lydon mourns death of wife Nora Forster (80) after Alzheimer’s battle
car crack down | Two men arrested in Cork as gardai bust high-tech car theft ring
Powerful film | New doc reveals how boy (5) was murdered by mum, stepdad and teen in Wales
RIP | Belfast football club devastated at death of ‘talented’ young player Aodhan Gillen
remanded on bail | Dublin man sent for trial accused of having €3.2m worth of cocaine for sale and supply